United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 48.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,631 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of X. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the third quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in United States Steel by 48.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 10,001 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in United States Steel by 36.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in United States Steel by 8.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 319,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after buying an additional 25,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United States Steel by 21.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,016,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,498,000 after buying an additional 709,967 shares in the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of X opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.12. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $30.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 20.86%. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 1.37%.

X has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wolfe Research lowered United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.27.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

