Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unitil had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:UTL traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,184. The firm has a market cap of $767.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. Unitil has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $59.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Unitil’s payout ratio is 64.96%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Unitil by 296.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 54,467 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Unitil by 34.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unitil in the third quarter valued at $428,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Unitil by 38.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Unitil by 129.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Unitil Company Profile

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

