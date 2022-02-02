UrtheCast (OTCMKTS:LFDEF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.05

UrtheCast Corp. (OTCMKTS:LFDEF)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as low as C$0.05. UrtheCast shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 39,800 shares.

UrtheCast Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LFDEF)

UrtheCast Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the provision of Earth observation imagery and engineering services. The company operates four Earth observation sensors in space, including two cameras aboard the International Space Station and two satellites, Deimos-1 and Deimos-2. It is also developing and anticipates launching fully-integrated constellation of multispectral optical and SAR satellites.

