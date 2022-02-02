US Bancorp DE Has $611,000 Stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 42.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,857 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 181,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in HealthEquity by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,769,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,132,000 after buying an additional 42,186 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HealthEquity by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 73,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HealthEquity by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $53.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -765.75, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.35. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $90.65.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.44 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.60%. HealthEquity’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HQY. Raymond James lowered shares of HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Stuart B. Parker acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.82 per share, with a total value of $1,070,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Angelique Christine Hill sold 6,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $258,806.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

