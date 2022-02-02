US Bancorp DE Purchases 724 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 12.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Sensient Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sensient Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

SXT opened at $83.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.86. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $73.01 and a 52-week high of $106.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

