US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 206.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Everbridge by 5.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Everbridge by 12.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Everbridge by 9.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the second quarter valued at $340,000.

EVBG opened at $53.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 0.65. Everbridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.10 and a twelve month high of $178.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $96.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.31 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruns H. Grayson bought 10,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.08 per share, with a total value of $670,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,372 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total transaction of $196,017.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,669 shares of company stock worth $6,952,870 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.27.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

