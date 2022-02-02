US Bancorp DE Sells 12,471 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 35.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,471 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 54,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter valued at $2,144,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter valued at $56,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 5.6% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,158,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,270,000 after purchasing an additional 60,983 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $86,574.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Miller acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $1,212,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHC opened at $25.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.80 and a 200-day moving average of $27.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of -7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.64. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,440.75%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

