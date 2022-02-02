US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.68 Billion

Analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) will post sales of $7.68 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.73 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.60 billion. US Foods reported sales of $6.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year sales of $29.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.45 billion to $29.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $31.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.87 billion to $32.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 9.52%. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

USFD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $36.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.68, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. US Foods has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $42.10.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in US Foods by 17.3% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,384,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,983,000 after purchasing an additional 647,430 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in US Foods by 127.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after purchasing an additional 148,890 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in US Foods by 3.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods during the second quarter valued at about $11,960,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in US Foods by 7.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 129,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares during the last quarter.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

