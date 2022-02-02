Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Director Purchases $99,999.90 in Stock

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Director Jacob B. Frieberg bought 90,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $99,999.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:VCNX opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a current ratio of 6.86. Vaccinex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $9.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.28.

Get Vaccinex alerts:

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCNX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vaccinex by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 356,374 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vaccinex by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 38,783 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vaccinex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Vaccinex by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vaccinex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

About Vaccinex

Vaccinex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the development of targeted bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune disorders. The firm focuses in the development of pepinemab for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, or NSCLC, osteosarcoma, melanoma and Huntington’s disease.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Vaccinex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccinex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.