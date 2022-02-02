Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Director Purchases $99,999.90 in Stock

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Director Jacob B. Frieberg bought 90,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $99,999.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ:VCNX opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a current ratio of 6.86. Vaccinex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $9.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.28.
Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.
About Vaccinex
Vaccinex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the development of targeted bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune disorders. The firm focuses in the development of pepinemab for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, or NSCLC, osteosarcoma, melanoma and Huntington’s disease.
