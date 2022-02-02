VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.103 per share on Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

NASDAQ:ANGL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.65. The company had a trading volume of 50,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,852. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.53. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $33.43.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.