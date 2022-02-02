Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 28,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 94,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 20,300.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $195.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.84. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $164.57 and a 12 month high of $202.54.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

