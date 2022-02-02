Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 4,728 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 44% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,283 put options.
Shares of VOO opened at $416.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $424.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $416.07. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $341.92 and a 52 week high of $441.26.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
