VAULT (VAULT) Price Tops $2.49

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded 27.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. VAULT has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $2,068.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VAULT has traded down 35.9% against the US dollar. One VAULT coin can now be purchased for $2.49 or 0.00006712 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00050984 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,679.77 or 0.07228347 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00058338 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,036.20 or 0.99900726 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00054494 BTC.

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 524,200 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VAULT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VAULT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

