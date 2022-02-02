Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Stake Lowered by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,020,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $22,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 40.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 17,248 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 609,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after buying an additional 306,155 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Veeco Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. 96.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments stock opened at $27.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.19 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.94 and a beta of 1.39.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $150.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $49,561.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $174,693.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.57.

Veeco Instruments Profile

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

