VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for VEON’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VEON will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover VEON.

Get VEON alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VEON shares. Zacks Investment Research cut VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VEON by 1,735.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,242 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VEON during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VEON by 68.3% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VEON by 63.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VEON during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 23.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VEON opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. VEON has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $2.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62.

About VEON

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VEON (VEON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.