VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for VEON’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that VEON will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover VEON.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VEON shares. Zacks Investment Research cut VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.
NASDAQ:VEON opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. VEON has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $2.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62.
About VEON
VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.
