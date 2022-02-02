VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $5,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,099,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,865,455,000 after acquiring an additional 130,450 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in VeriSign by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,797,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,130,000 after buying an additional 383,991 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in VeriSign by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,641,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $746,623,000 after buying an additional 364,653 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in VeriSign by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,864,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $652,133,000 after buying an additional 152,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in VeriSign by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,079,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $425,452,000 after buying an additional 25,968 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $216.85 on Wednesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.60 and a twelve month high of $257.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $236.71 and a 200-day moving average of $225.25. The firm has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 0.86.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.84, for a total value of $297,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.12, for a total transaction of $717,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,168 shares of company stock valued at $10,434,819. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

