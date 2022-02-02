Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Cheviot Value Management LLC

Cheviot Value Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 16,264 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 64,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 16,748 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.70. The company had a trading volume of 193,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,394,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

