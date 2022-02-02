Verso Token (VSO) Market Cap Tops $10.49 Million

Verso Token (CURRENCY:VSO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Verso Token has a market capitalization of $10.49 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Verso Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verso Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000470 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Verso Token has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00052867 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,772.83 or 0.07197617 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00055957 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,554.63 or 1.00078764 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00055128 BTC.

About Verso Token

Verso Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso Token’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso Token directly using US dollars.

