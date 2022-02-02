Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $48.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) to report sales of $48.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.50 million to $67.10 million. Vertex Energy posted sales of $40.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full year sales of $219.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $181.75 million to $256.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $28.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VTNR shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Vertex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,720,000. Belvedere Trading LLC grew its position in Vertex Energy by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new position in Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Vertex Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,190,000. Institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTNR traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $4.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,408,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,541. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.57. Vertex Energy has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $14.32. The company has a market cap of $295.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.73.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

