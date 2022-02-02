ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Receives $47.35 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.35.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VIAC shares. Macquarie dropped their target price on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Bakish purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shari Redstone purchased 27,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 206.2% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAC traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,860,167. ViacomCBS has a twelve month low of $28.29 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.58.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ViacomCBS will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

