Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $41.73

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $41.73 and last traded at $41.76, with a volume of 4311 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.97.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VSAT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Viasat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Viasat from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Viasat in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 91.61 and a beta of 1.15.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). Viasat had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Johnson purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.05 per share, for a total transaction of $66,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 55,804 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Viasat during the first quarter worth about $318,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Viasat by 27.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Viasat by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,186 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Viasat by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,524,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $275,326,000 after purchasing an additional 63,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Company Profile (NASDAQ:VSAT)

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

