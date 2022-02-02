Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $41.73

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $41.73 and last traded at $41.76, with a volume of 4311 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.97.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VSAT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Viasat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Viasat from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Viasat in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 91.61 and a beta of 1.15.
In related news, Director Robert W. Johnson purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.05 per share, for a total transaction of $66,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 55,804 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Viasat during the first quarter worth about $318,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Viasat by 27.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Viasat by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,186 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Viasat by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,524,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $275,326,000 after purchasing an additional 63,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
Viasat Company Profile (NASDAQ:VSAT)
ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.
