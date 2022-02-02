VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a growth of 49.7% from the December 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

VSMV opened at $40.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.91. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $33.23 and a 1-year high of $42.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,337,000. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 398,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,232,000 after purchasing an additional 72,098 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 192,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 7,251.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 396,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,173,000 after purchasing an additional 391,587 shares in the last quarter.

