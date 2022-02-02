Vident Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $381,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,690 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $56.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.24.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 69.57%.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

