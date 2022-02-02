View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Trading 15.4% Higher

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)’s stock price traded up 15.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.62 and last traded at $2.62. 33,360 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,327,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of View from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of View from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of View from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average is $4.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in View in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in View by 115.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of View during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Capital Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of View during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of View by 32.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. 53.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

