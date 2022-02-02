VINchain 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $225,004.00 (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last seven days, VINchain has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One VINchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VINchain has a market capitalization of $3.09 million and $225,004.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

VIN is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io . The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VINchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VINchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

