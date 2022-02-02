Vintage Energy Limited (ASX:VEN) Insider Acquires A$29,999.99 in Stock

Vintage Energy Limited (ASX:VEN) insider Neil Gibbins acquired 352,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,999.99 ($21,276.59).
The company has a current ratio of 11.67, a quick ratio of 11.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
Vintage Energy Company Profile
