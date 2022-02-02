Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viomi Technology Co., Ltd develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled home products such as water purifiers, refrigerator, fan, water dispenser, water heaters and washing machines through its subsidiaries. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd is based in Haizhu Dist Guangzhou, China. “

Get Viomi Technology alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective (down from $12.50) on shares of Viomi Technology in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

NASDAQ:VIOT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,073. The company has a market cap of $150.30 million, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.07. Viomi Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $163.97 million for the quarter. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 13.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Viomi Technology will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIOT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 451.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Viomi Technology in the third quarter worth $59,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Viomi Technology during the third quarter worth $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 9,841 shares during the period. 4.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of Internet-of-thing (IoT) enabled smart home products. It offers oven steamer, range hood, refrigerator, water purifier, and washing machine. The company was founded by Xiao Ping Chen in May 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viomi Technology (VIOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.