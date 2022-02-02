Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.64 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Visa in a research report issued on Friday, January 28th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.66. William Blair also issued estimates for Visa’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.88 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

Shares of V stock opened at $232.36 on Monday. Visa has a 1-year low of $190.10 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $447.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,193 shares of company stock worth $6,132,060 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

