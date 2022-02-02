Vivo Energy (LON:VVO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $137.40

Vivo Energy plc (LON:VVO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 137.40 ($1.85) and last traded at GBX 133.52 ($1.80), with a volume of 28079 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 133 ($1.79).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vivo Energy from GBX 141 ($1.90) to GBX 142 ($1.91) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Vivo Energy from GBX 166 ($2.23) to GBX 135 ($1.82) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Vivo Energy alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 131.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 114.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.20.

Vivo Energy plc operates as a retailer and distributor of fuels and lubricants in Africa. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Lubricants. The Retail segment sells petrol and diesel fuels at Shell and Engen-branded service stations; operates convenience retail shops, and quick service and fast casual restaurants; and provides other services, including lubricant bays, car washes, and ATMs.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Vivo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.