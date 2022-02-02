Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 150 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) received a GBX 150 ($2.02) price objective from equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VOD. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.42) price target on Vodafone Group in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a GBX 157 ($2.11) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a GBX 165 ($2.22) target price on Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($2.02) target price on Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 150 ($2.02) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 168.08 ($2.26).

Shares of VOD stock traded up GBX 3.27 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 131.23 ($1.76). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,769,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,807,320. Vodafone Group has a 52-week low of GBX 105 ($1.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 142.74 ($1.92). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 115.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 116.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of £35.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.47.

In related news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of £34,800 ($46,786.77).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

