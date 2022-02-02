Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Receives $12.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VLTA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Volta Inc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson began coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of VLTA stock opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Volta Inc – Class A has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $18.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.11.

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $8.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Volta Inc – Class A will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Investments L P grew its stake in Volta Inc – Class A by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 100,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 46,218 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its stake in Volta Inc – Class A by 11.1% in the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 277,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 27,701 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,325,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Volta Inc – Class A by 2,571.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 376,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 362,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.06% of the company’s stock.

