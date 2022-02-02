Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Shares Up 11.5%

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)’s stock price shot up 11.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.98 and last traded at $7.87. 90,546 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,161,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Vroom from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Vroom from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vroom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.70.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.46.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $896.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.62 million. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $258,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRM. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vroom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,219,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vroom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,358,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vroom by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,794,000 after buying an additional 2,456,739 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vroom by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 6,358,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,333,000 after buying an additional 1,473,979 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Vroom by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,679,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,058,000 after buying an additional 1,038,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

