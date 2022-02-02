Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) Short Interest Update

Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,600 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the December 31st total of 160,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 219,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Vy Global Growth by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 3,840,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,674,000 after buying an additional 669,677 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vy Global Growth by 268.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,459,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,621 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vy Global Growth by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 2,458,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,122,000 after purchasing an additional 106,908 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vy Global Growth by 311.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 883,589 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vy Global Growth by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 806,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Vy Global Growth alerts:

Shares of VYGG traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,267. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.83. Vy Global Growth has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $12.74.

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Vy Global Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vy Global Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.