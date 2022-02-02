Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) CEO Brent L. Yeagy Sells 1,836 Shares of Stock

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $35,893.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Wabash National stock opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $959.85 million, a PE ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.83. Wabash National Co. has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $482.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.23 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WNC shares. TheStreet upgraded Wabash National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. DA Davidson started coverage on Wabash National in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Wabash National from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wabash National in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,167,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wabash National in the 4th quarter valued at about $881,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Wabash National in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,902,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Wabash National in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Wabash National by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 221,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 12,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.