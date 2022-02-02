Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Trading Down 2.6%

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) dropped 2.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.01 and last traded at $49.13. Approximately 184,028 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,644,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.46.

WBA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 135,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,154,000 after buying an additional 15,197 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 128,368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,753,000 after buying an additional 12,508 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,296 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. 55.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

