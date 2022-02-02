Warner Music Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 14,431 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,620% compared to the typical volume of 839 call options.

WMG opened at $44.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Warner Music Group has a one year low of $31.50 and a one year high of $50.23.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 830.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.27%.

In other Warner Music Group news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,160,745 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $171,630,731.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Warner Music Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Warner Music Group by 201.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Warner Music Group in the second quarter worth $70,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 40.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on WMG shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

