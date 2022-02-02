Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $3.33 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,144 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 394.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,013,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,095,000 after acquiring an additional 808,192 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7,987.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 191,383 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 185,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,844,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 137,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.92.

NYSE RTX opened at $90.73 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $67.55 and a 1 year high of $92.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $135.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.93.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

