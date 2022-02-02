Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 79,177 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,215,006 shares.The stock last traded at $124.44 and had previously closed at $124.82.

Several research analysts recently commented on WCN shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.88.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.97, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $172,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,935 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,938,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at $138,143,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,401,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,283,000 after acquiring an additional 684,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,565,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections Company Profile (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

