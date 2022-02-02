Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $147.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,194. Waste Management has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $168.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.92 and a 200-day moving average of $156.29. The stock has a market cap of $61.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Waste Management stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,708,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,990 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.88% of Waste Management worth $519,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

