Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 14.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the second quarter valued at $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Waters during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waters during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Waters during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Waters during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $323.72 on Wednesday. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $258.91 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $341.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

