Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,278 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 22,178 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Waters were worth $36,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the second quarter worth about $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Waters stock opened at $323.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.47. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $258.91 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22.
In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Waters
Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.
