Watts Water Technologies (WTS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect Watts Water Technologies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $156.65 on Wednesday. Watts Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $113.44 and a 52-week high of $212.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.07.

In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.09, for a total transaction of $1,568,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.05, for a total value of $248,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,312,836. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 7.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

