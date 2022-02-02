Wedbush Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Prosperity Bancshares in a report released on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.43.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 43.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James cut Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of PB stock opened at $73.97 on Monday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $64.40 and a 1 year high of $83.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $1,556,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $356,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 10.5% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 5.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.01%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.