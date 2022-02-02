Wedbush Weighs in on Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.11 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.18. Wedbush also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.55.

NYSE WAL opened at $99.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $70.69 and a 12-month high of $124.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.02. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 43.59% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.81 per share, with a total value of $489,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

