Weiss Asset Management LP Sells 3,680 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Weiss Asset Management LP lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 57.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,680 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,200,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,450,000 after buying an additional 629,228 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 956,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,349,000 after purchasing an additional 623,775 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,580,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $914,761,000 after purchasing an additional 492,359 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 740,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,441,000 after buying an additional 445,355 shares during the period. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,629,000. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ opened at $365.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.79. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $297.45 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.