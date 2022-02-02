Weiss Asset Management LP Takes Position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 76,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCII. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Towerview LLC increased its stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 323,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after buying an additional 16,231 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 958.5% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 22,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 20,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 50.0% in the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCII opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.76. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $10.08.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

