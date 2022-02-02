WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WESBANCO, INC. is a multi-bank holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in general banking business. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $35.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $39.87.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. WesBanco had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that WesBanco will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

In other WesBanco news, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 1,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $40,018.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Callen bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,221,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,680,000 after buying an additional 108,676 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,758,000 after purchasing an additional 259,686 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 16.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,174,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,127,000 after purchasing an additional 299,326 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 3.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,366,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,699,000 after purchasing an additional 45,267 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,725,000 after purchasing an additional 31,896 shares during the period. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

