Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of WIA stock opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.28. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $14.78.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.
About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
Featured Article: What is a management fee?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.