Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of WIA stock opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.28. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $14.78.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 37.6% in the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 37.0% in the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 33,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 9,155 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 5.8% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 56.7% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 54,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 19,665 shares during the period.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

