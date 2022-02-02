Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 985,500 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the December 31st total of 712,700 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 425,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of WMC stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $2.11. The stock had a trading volume of 164,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,769. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average of $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $128.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 864.63 and a quick ratio of 864.63. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $4.19.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 14.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.37%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is -57.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

In other Western Asset Mortgage Capital news, CIO Greg E. Handler acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $108,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CIO Greg E. Handler acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 85,741 shares of company stock worth $186,560. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 44.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 62.8% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 29,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 11,241 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.