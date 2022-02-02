WestRock (WRK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect WestRock to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect WestRock to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $46.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18. WestRock has a one year low of $41.10 and a one year high of $62.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $150,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.91.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

